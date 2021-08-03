Emirati influencer Rashed Belhasa scores big at Social Knockout event

The world’s first-ever cryptocurrency-only combat event, Social Knockout, lived up to its hype when it took place on July 30 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event saw some of the most famous faces in the Middle East facing one another in the boxing ring. Dubai’s young businessman and social media influencer Rashed Saif Belhasa, who made his amateur boxing debut at the adrenaline-filled event, fulfilled his promise to beat his opponent Anas Elshayib, another popular figure in the Arab social media world.

The fight went the distance and much to Elshayib’s dismay, Belhasa, 19, won by a unanimous decision with the latter displaying patience, technique and skill to overcome his opponent. Post the win Belhasa had this to say: “It is a surreal feeling, it felt like a dream to step up and get in the ring with the whole world watching. My respect goes out to everyone who took the challenge. It is easier to sit and make vidoes and content but to get in the ring is a different game altogether. I want to thank everyone — TK gym, Tam Khan and his team for making this dream a reality, my agency In-fluenceme for working day and night to produce a masterpiece like this. I also want to congratulate all the fighters and their staff, I am just overwhelmed by the fans and the terrific support by our Emirati community and of course our visionary leaders who make us all so proud to live in this beautiful country.”

While Belhasa vs Elshayib was the main event, other fights included the match between YouTube sensation Adam Saleh and Walid Sharks, which ended in a draw.

However, it was opined that the latter appeared to outshine his opponent. Slim Albaher faced Dubai-based YouTube channel N&A Production’s Amir Fotoohi with the former winning the bout in under a minute.

Social Knockout kicked off with live performances from Indian singer Guru Randhawa and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The first bout took place between Kagimu and Aminov, followed by a fight between King Anubis and Hamza Yamadev. In attendance were British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed and other famous social media influencers like Noor Stars, Walid Sharks’ sister who is also the most subscribed-to YouTuber in the Middle East. YouTubers Mohammed Khalid and 3bidaan also took to the ring before the highly-anticipated match cards at Social Knockout

Tam Khan, the former MMA fighter who played a major role in organising Social Knockout, said, “This is only the beginning. I am very happy with the positive feedback and international interest that we are receiving from this event.”