>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Eid Al Adha 2021: Live concerts in Abu Dhabi

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 28, 2021

Celebrate with a host of regional stars

Assala, Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares will be some of the fantastic names taking to the Etihad Arena stage on July 22 and 23 in celebration of Eid Al Adha in collaboration with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid, will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer #inAbuDhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

Tickets are available at EtihadArena.ae and www.PlatinumList.net

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air India

null votes | 23 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video |

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Have you been to Dubai's fascinating Expo...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: Arab Health's startup zone
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Covid-19 explainer: What is the Delta Plus...
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Covid-19: Malaysia indefinetely extends lockdown amid surging cases

1 votes | 28 June 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 