Eid Al Adha 2021: Live concerts in Abu Dhabi

Assala, Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares will be some of the fantastic names taking to the Etihad Arena stage on July 22 and 23 in celebration of Eid Al Adha in collaboration with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid, will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer #inAbuDhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

Tickets are available at EtihadArena.ae and www.PlatinumList.net