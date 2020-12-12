DXB4BEY raises over Dh100k for Beirut

Last week we saw an incredible gathering of artists across Dubai come together for a live streamed music festival from Dubai Opera to raise funds to support Beirut.

DXB4BEY was live streamed across 50 Facebook Pages, including Khaleej Times, a to over 40,000 people worldwide, and raised over Dh110,000 to support UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency’s humanitarian efforts in Lebanon.

The show was hosted by comedy superstar Wonho Chung and featured performances from Danny Aridi, Tina Yamout, Layla Kardan, Pav4n, Noush Like Sploosh, Gaya, Bull Funk Zoo, the Niki Mukhi Quintet, Hadi, Noon and more.

Artist and organizer Niki Mukhi said: “After the incident that happened in Beirut earlier this year, all our hearts were broken and we had to do something. 50 streaming partners, 40 production crew, 30 musicians and a lot of new friends later, I’m so proud of everyone for coming together with their love and dedication to this special fundraiser event for Beirut.”

“It is heartwarming to see local and regional musicians, artists and audiences come together to support a cause that is close to all of our hearts,” said Houssam Chahin, UNHCR Chief of Private Sector Partnerships in MENA. “Beirut and Lebanon have historically been a safe haven for millions of refugees and today we stand with those affected, in solidarity and support.”

An event by Assaad Lakkis (Bull Funk Studios) and Mukhi in association with the Arbor School Dubai and Dubai Opera, you can rewatch the entire show at https://www.facebook.com/dxb4bey