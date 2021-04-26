Dubai: The International Fashion Week Dubai stuns attendees

The International Fashion Week Dubai recently held its stunning Season 11 edition in Dubai, a grand event that was a hundred per cent compliant with the Covid-19 precautionary measures in place in the UAE.

Season 11 is the second show after Season 10 in November 2020 that was held successfully in a physical rather than virtual space post Covid shutdowns. The vision of the brand has been kept alive even through the pandemic, ensuring the safety of all participants and still putting up a fantastic show for all.

Season 11 of IFWD was graced by the presence of some high profile guests such as – Rida Al Abdulla, Dr Yaqoob, Contess Elena De Becco, Ambassador of Moldova, Consul General of Romania, alongside many others.

Managing Director and Founder of IFWD, Cheryle Dias, is one of the stars of the local fashion industry who is doing all she can to support the industry in these critical times of Covid. She explained that International Fashion Council which is a non profit entity by IFWD will create opportunities for designers to boost their passion.

Season 11 of IFWD, the Fall/Winter collection, took place from March 18-20 at Sofitel, Dubai The Palm, showcasing a variety of modern, creative and classy designers from various parts of the world.

Day one saw Viann’k Mansur, a Mexican designer, Bodo Street, a Romanian designer, Kora Topa, a designer from Moldova, Stada Boutique By Georgiana Stavrositu - another Romanian designer, all of whom showcased beautiful, stylish and unique pieces from their various collections.

Day two presented Polish designer Dorota Goldpoint, Farielles/Ezra Antrik Israel from Amsterdam, Areej Rimawi from Jordan, Romanian designer Nicoletta Marin; all of whom showcased an array of new trends and eye-catching pieces from their collections.

Day three was the Grand Finale with showcases from German designer Waletty Label, Polish designer Sposa By Elzbieta Pacyna, Georgian Lucy & Anastasia Katrini, and it finally wrapped up with Cheryle Dias, celebrity designer from the UAE, and Managing director of IFWD.

Other designers featured were Ballerina Secrets from Poland, Miapka Design from Poland, and 1One from Netherlands.

The highlight of the event was the International Fashion Awards which took place on the night of the grand finale. The awards were presented to merited recipients in recognition for their contribution towards the International Fashion Week Dubai.

Wasim Mandil had a huge role in presenting the show that had models trained by Liliana Evely from Switzerland; Adrian Lafter was another choreographer who traveled all the way from Moldova to Dubai for the event.

IFWD organisers (Opulence Events LLC) hope that the upcoming season 12 in November 2021 will be able to provide bigger opportunities to the designers from all over the world as it will be during Expo 2020 and will entail a huge exhibition and fashion shows.