Dubai model hopes for Bollywood success

Dubai-based model Charmee Zaveri, recently seen in the locally shot music video Hold My Kamariya, tells City Times she is “keen on taking a step ahead in the acting world.”

Charmee who was “born and bred” in Dubai, has been a part of several music videos shot in the city, like Aankhein Meri, G-Wagon, Hassan Ch Jaan, and Gal Man Lay; she was also the brand ambassador for T10 cricket league team Maratha Arabians.

Charmee, who hopes to get a suitable opportunity in Bollywood soon, spoke to us about the popularity of Dubai as a shooting locale for music videos.

“I’ve done several Punjabi music videos, and a couple of Hindi songs as well. All the videos have been shot in Dubai so far; most of the artists from India prefer coming here and shooting as it is undoubtedly one of the best places and has a versatile range of locations. We have shot in the desert on several occasions, below the Burj Khalifa, which is the most iconic place, Meydan Bridge, old Dubai (Bastakiya), Souq Al Bahar Downtown and more.”

Calling herself a “Dubai child”, Charmee reveals she studied at Dubai Gem Private School and obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wollongong in Dubai after which she “started with a makeup photoshoot which led to my entry into the modelling and acting world.”

She says the experience of becoming brand ambassador for Maratha Arabians was “exhilarating”.

“The team owners approached me with the offer; I was honoured to be a part of it. I had the chance to meet so many people and learn more about the industry. I performed on stage in the stadium in front of a massive audience of 15,000 people, which was a one-of-a-kind experience and one of my most treasured and memorable events.”

Charmee expresses hopes of being part of films that both educate and entertain, and admits her idol is model-turned-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“If something suitable comes my way, I am open to stepping into the industry. I love films that can convey a message and entertain the audience at the same time. I also like romantic films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Devdas and most of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. Aishwarya has been my favourite actress and someone I look up to as an inspiration. She is multi-talented and the epitome of elegance and grace.”

‘DUBAI HAS MY HEART’

What are Charmee’s favourite things to do in Dubai?

“Dubai is my home and I love everything about it. I have grown up here and spent all my life in this beautiful place. The best part of Dubai is that it has literally everything. You name it and Dubai has it! I love shopping at The Dubai Mall, visiting new scenic places and going for staycations in the middle of the desert, as well as activities like skydiving, ziplining because I’m an adrenaline junkie and I love adventure. So all in all, dubai has my heart and it will always be my special place.”