Dubai: Looking to sample Indian food to go?

Indian food holds a special place in our hearts and tummies, irrespective of where we come from and belong to. The spices, the cooking techniques, the age-old recipes and more make the cuisine a favourite. How often are you though willing to sample a fusion of the cuisines from the land? With chefs deconstructing and adding twists to dishes, the options are ample but tread carefully.

When we saw the Dosa Pockets on Gully Kitchen’s menu, with a choice of multi-grain and sourdough batter choices, we were double-minded, after all, dosa is best had as it is, right? Our Pulled Tandoori Chicken pocket came with a filling of chicken tikka, red onion, and peppers. The flavours were delightful, however, the chicken did feel like it came out of a freezer and was not freshly cooked.

Even as we ate from the comfort of our home (and wouldn’t have liked it any other way), we do think the crispy-gone-soggy of the pocket was a result of the delivery option. The Mutton Seekh Kebab Gully Roll too won on flavours and we didn’t mind the Hummus as the accompaniment (Indian meet Middle East), but the sourdough dosa roll didn’t impress much.

The beverages, Mango Lassi and the Cumin Buttermilk were just what one needs on a hot day – boasting freshness in every sip. Our vote for a loved dish would go to the Spicy Paneer Biryani Bowl. Yes, we are in support of the debate that there’s nothing called a vegetarian biryani, but well, here’s your chance to bite into basmati rice doused in cumin, cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon and more, not to forget the fried onions and yes, the cottage cheese marinade as well.

The mild fragrance did stay with us, and even the meat-eaters didn’t complain much. We were glad we heard the chef when he uttered veg and biryani in the same sentence!

So, if you’re looking for Indian food to go, then you could consider this one. And if keen, you could upgrade the rice in the biryani bowl to quinoa or black rice, our recommendation is not to go all fusion though.

Gully Kitchen, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai

Meal for two, Dh95

Order via 043254399 or through the delivery apps, or do a takeaway