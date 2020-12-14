‘Dubai is just a little bit more disciplined:’ Tiger Shroff

The Indian film industry and sports: as common a pairing as peas and carrots, though recently unable to come together in their native land. Much like cricket’s IPL, as a result of the pandemic, the fifth installment of mixed martial art championship Matrix Fight Night (MFN) will be fought in the UAE, specifically Dubai’s Palazzo Versace on December 15. The tournament, headed by Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna and mother Ayesha, will see multiple bouts throughout the weight classes challenged by fighters of South Asian and regional origin.

“This is the best city in the world to host MFN in,” Krishna said at a press conference at the event’s venue yesterday. “It’s a perfect blend of east meets west. This is the best fight card we have held ‘til date.”

“I’m sure it’s going to be electrifying tomorrow night,” Tiger told City Times when asked about the atmosphere. Even when taking into account social distancing, an MMA crowd can be vociferous, he said.

“It’s pretty intense. Our fight car is very heated. There is some good rivalry and good back and forth going on with the fighters.”

Having recently travelled and feeling the effects of jet lag, unlike his family Tiger chose to keep his face mask up for most of the conference and revealed he actually quite liked the enforced rule.

“For me not much in Dubai has changed since I was last here (before the pandemic spread). It’s just a little bit more disciplined.”

The War (2019) actor is renowned for his prowess in the martial arts field and even hinted he will show off a few skills legions of fans pour over in his Instagram feed in between rounds on Tuesday.

“The best thing about mixed martial arts is that everybody is just so distinct and unique in their own styles,” he said about the sport. “I like watching different styles going up against each other. It makes it so unpredictable.

“For example in movies I like watching Jackie Chan’s kung fu up against Jet Li’s wushu.”

On the topic of movies, Tiger said he was in the process of shooting an MMA-centric film.

“My next is something to do with underground fighting. If you have seen Undisputed (2002), it is something along the lines of that.”