Dubai: Enjoy the 'Spotlight' at local cinema

What is the best thing money can buy in Dubai? While there are a plethora of answers to that question, it all boils down to preferences. If you are a movie geek looking to spend a hefty amount for a luxurious cinema experience, the VIP ‘Spotlight’ at Wafi City is certainly one of the places that would interest you. Why? Because you want a state-of-the-art facility to watch the latest blockbuster on the big screen.

VIP cinema experience

Wafi City boasts of a few firsts, including a Samsung Onyx screen that is backed by brilliant LED picture quality and an infinite contrast ratio. The Samsung Onyx at Wafi City, the first in Dubai, delivers a captivating experience through HDR (High Dynamic Range) graphics and crystal clear sounds. Technoids know what I am talking about here.

The other 14 screens in the multiplex are no less with their audio-visual technology in VOX’s signature cinema concepts - KIDS, a colourful auditorium for little ones, and MAX, an auditorium with a mega screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Coming to the seating experience in VIP cinemas, each seat, semi-recliner or full-recliner, is equipped with pillows and blankets to provide maximum comfort as you munch on some popcorn (or other treats) served directly to your seat.

The VIP ‘Spotlight’ experience will also have gourmet cuisine served directly to your seats. All you’ve got to do is scan the available QR code placed on the hand-rest of your recliner seats, and order from the menu consisting of delicious starters, main course, desserts, and even drinks. If eating in recliner seats is not your style, head to the luxurious ‘Spotlight’ lobby where a splendid dining experience awaits.

Our recommendations:

Starters: Black Pepper Beef Skewers (Dh65)

Main Course: Crispy Truffle Chicken (Dh60)

Desserts: Chocolate Fondant (Dh30)

MAGIC PLANET FUN

The two-floored hybrid entertainment center also boasts a well-placed Magic Planet that makes for the perfect spot to leave your little ones if you want to enjoy a film. Featured favourites are Bumper Cars, thrilling Drop ‘N Twist, Highway 66, the ultimate mini-bowling experience, and a few arcade games. Like every other Magic Planet, you can redeem your rewards at the counter for exciting prizes.

The only downside in all the entertainment frolic is the space. It is a tad bit tiny. But, considering it is a hybrid facility, that should not stop you having an otherwise luxurious experience of ‘Spotlight’ at Wafi City.

We’re reiterating the fact that it all boils down to preference. If you are a movie enthusiast who wants a luxurious cinema experience, this certainly sets a high standard.