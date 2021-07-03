Dubai: Egyptian singer Hamza Namira to perform at Coca-Cola Arena

Iconic Egyptian singer, songwriter, and music player Hamza Namira who reached more than 200 million views for his music on YouTube, will present a night to remember for his fans at Dubai’s home of live entertainment, Coca-Cola Arena on September 2. The musical concert is being held as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.

Hamza Namira recently made headlines for his release Fady Shewaya from his latest album Mawlood Sanat 80. Fady Shewaya was released in December 2020, hitting 124 million views on YouTube, almost 10 million plays on Anghami, and over 3 million on Spotify. His album reached the YouTube Trending list and other platforms in Egypt, Jordan, KSA, UAE, Morocco, and most of the Arab world, recording over 200 million views for the entire album on his official YouTube channel that has 3.5 million subscribers.

Hamza Namira has proved to be one of the top indie pop stars over the past decade, with an international fan base that grew due to his diverse music choices, his interest in Arabic culture as well as the embodiment of social and humanist themes which can be found throughout his music. He’s also much-loved for his worldwide tours that helped in spreading his music to all who love him, and of course, his friendly personality, especially with fans!

By the end of 2020, Hamza concluded the third season of his unique and fascinating weekly T.V. show called Remix. The show’s concept looks into blending local lyrics with different music genres, such as Flamenco, Celtic, Electro, and more in an extremely engaging way.

The seats available for sale will be limited due to social distancing regulations and the health and safety guidelines of the Dubai Health Authority, in addition to respecting the maximum venue capacity of 1,500. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.

Tickets are available to purchase on https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/