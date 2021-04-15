Dubai: Discover hidden culinary gems

Dubai is dotted with hidden culinary gems, and these resident-favourite budget eats have always been a special focus of the Dubai Food Festival. As part of its drive to highlight these culinary destinations, DFF has released a list of 33 of the best hidden gems in the city. Running until April 17, the eighth edition of the city-wide festival offers food lovers the opportunity to travel via their taste buds and experience whole new cultures through food right here in Dubai.

The 2021 Hidden Gems list includes a wide variety of cuisines just waiting to be discovered, covering every cuisine even the most experienced foodie could wish for. From Emirati and Indian, to American and Lebanese, Hidden Gems uncovers and showcases the incredible diversity of cuisine available at prices for every wallet in Dubai through unique, independent and homegrown concepts. We went on one such Hidden Gems tour in the neighborhood of Jumeirah and discovered some authentic eats at affordable prices in three restaurants.

Our first stop was the Tent Jumeirah Restaurant that specialises in authentic Emirati cuisine and has a beautiful view of the beach. We tried their signature seafood platter, a massive plate which could serve at least four. It had seven types of grilled fish - Calamari, Mussels, Shrimp, Seabass, Supreme, King Fish and Salmon which were served with some fresh rice and salad. And what can we say, it was exceptional, fresh, seamlessly grilled and delicious.

Our next stop was Double Like Burger & Lobster. Lobster rolls are essentially a humble sandwich stuffed with lobster chunks seasoned simply with butter, lemon juice and sometimes mayonnaise. The eatery is a fresh concept on the distinguished Dubai fast-food scene. While their menu offers just a handful of specialities comprising of lobster and red-meat themed dishes, these are all of outstanding quality and made from the freshest upmarket ingredients available. Keeping in line with the current trends and the young generation’s appetites, the place is modern, yet minimalistic, and offers limited seating arrangements. This alos supports the takeaway, drive-thru and delivery culture in Dubai.

No meal is complete without dessert and to justify this our last stop was an exceptional sweet-tooth eatery called % Gelato. Delicious, decadent, creamy and light, Gelato is a popular frozen dessert of Italian origin. It is generally made with a base of 3.25% milk and sugar and lower in fat than other styles of frozen desserts. % Gelato boasts a range of these varieties and with plenty to choose from these frozen desserts melted in the mouth, slowly releasing the flavour of each ingredient. That is how our three-hour culinary journey ended, but the list doesn’t stop here.

The full list of Hidden Gems selected by Dubai Food Festival 2021 can be accessed at https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival/hidden-gems

