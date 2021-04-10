>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Dubai Diaries: The 'Gulfie' rite of passage

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 10, 2021
Photo/Alamy.ae

Your rite of passage as a ‘Gulfie’ hangs on the weight of your shopping cart meant for a trip to India.

Deodorant: 4, Yardley talcum powder: 4; Deep Heat: 3, Panadol Extra: 5pkt. My mom’s Dubai wishlist landed on my WhatsApp a week before I was flying home. Off I went to the nearest supermarket for the customary shopping expedition before my trip to India. As always, I loaded my cart with a little more than what was needed. A few boxes of chocolate, shampoos, bodywash and olive oil will do no harm. “Acha, do you want anything else?” I called my dad for a final check. He crosschecked with mom and assured that is more than enough. “Fetch some dates, may be,” he blurted before I hung up. My vacation shopping was over in just 30 minutes. But back in my early years in Dubai, shopping for the annual homecoming was a different animal. Your rite of passage as a ‘Gulfie’ hangs on the weight of your shopping cart. The cardinal rule is not to err on the side of austerity. There is a long list of demands from everyone in the family to everyone they knew — their friends, their colleagues, their neighbours, their teachers, their bosses. The list is long enough that your pay check will cringe in shame. I used to walk into the nearest Carrefour or Lulu Supermarket with a mission to suck the fiscal soul out of my credit card.

After running amok in the chocolate and cookie section like a bull on a rampage, you lunge toward the next target — Nestle milk powder and Tang. An NRI suitcase devoid of these two provisions will be treated with the disdain it deserves. No one dares take that risk. So, you procure enough to feed an army. After swooping down on soaps, shampoo bottles and moisturizers, your attention turns to perfumes and deodorants. You go on a buying spree as though the onus is on you to make an entire town smell good. Your month-long holiday is a logistical challenge of criss-crossing the length and breadth of the state to make sure that every member of the family gets a share of your ‘Gulf’ fortune. “Didn’t you bring anything from Dubai?” “What did you get for me?” “When are you coming to visit us?” With each question, the suitcase will get thinner.

But over the years, the shopping list started getting shorter. So did the weight of the shopping trolley. The fancy for all things foreign started waning as foreign goods made their way into local markets. Even the local bakeries in my small town sell Toblerone and Ferrero Rocher. The image of the swanky-rich NRI also took a beating as the country prospered and people got wealthier. “There is nothing that is not available here now. You just come,” my sister-in-law quipped when I asked her whether she wants something. And this time around with a virus being an unsolicited visitor, I can safely land with feather-light baggage. The only question people will pose is whether I got the Covid jab.

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 