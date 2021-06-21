>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Dubai Diaries: My tryst with yoga

Ambica Sachin /DUBAI
ambica@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 21, 2021

(Rob Wilkinson / Alamy Stock Photo)

I long for the day when I can coax my body back into a headstand

She was a friend of my mother’s. A hotshot lawyer who put the meaning into ‘If you’ve got some urgent work to be done ASAP, give it to a busy person’.

In all the years I’ve known her, I’ve never seen her sit still or with a frown on her face. She’s one of the most hardworking women I was privileged to be surrounded by while growing up — if friends wanted to visit they had to do it post 10:30pm after she had finished her official work, met with clients and was done with her housework.

So during one summer vacation while I was lazing around at home, when she suggested to my parents that I attend yoga classes with her, my initial response was ‘why ever would or should I.’

In my defense all I can say is that it was an indolent time of my youth where I derived much more fun matching steps with a still youthful Jane Fonda and yoga was dismissed as a practice best suited for those who had chosen to hit the pause button on their life.

Who had the time to sit still and breathe in, with eyes closed, no less, when there was so much to do and read and take in around us?

But then I fell prey to the ‘parents know best’ dictum and soon was browbeaten into joining the yoga class.

While my mother’s friend wowed everyone with her wit and her agile frame, for me admittedly it took a bit of time to find my feet.

With a chronic back issue that had recently flared up, as you can imagine I wasn’t one to take flexing my muscles for granted. I had to be coaxed or as the yoga instructor found out, spoken to pretty severely to twist my body in till then unimaginable postures.

At one point the ‘bullying’ was so bad I even harboured dreams of not turning up for the sessions anymore. But better sense prevailed.

So I laboured day after day until D-day finally dawned and I could easily do a headstand to my own astonishment and my instructor’s cool and collected ‘I told you so’ demeanor.

But there’s nothing as lonely as practicing yoga on your own and soon I left my flexible body behind to ease into a carefree lifestyle.

Fast forward a few decades later and while my sporadic early morning sun salutations admittedly keep me grounded, unlike my partner who’s a life long devotee of the practice, I have my ups and downs.

But there is not a single day that goes by when I don’t tell my recalcitrant body that we will renew my age-old relationship with yoga — this time forever.

Perhaps as homage to my dad who to this day hasn’t lost hope that he can steer his reluctant daughter into a holistic way of life, today might be a good day to bend and flex and contort my body into a sun salutation.

author

Ambica Sachin

Armed with a double masters in English Literature, Ambica Sachin embarked on a career that has seen her straddle teaching, assisting an award-winning author, and reviewing books and movies, before finding her forte in critical writing and interviewing celebrities. She is currently Editor, City Times, the lifestyle and entertainment portal of Khaleej Times.



 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Sharjah is always ready to support refugees: Sheikh Sultan

null votes | 20 June 2021

khaleejtimes

Football

UAE reach final World Cup qualifying round with 3-2 win

null votes | 16 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you got your ‘Green pass’...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Al Baik in UAE: How good is it? We try and...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: Popularity of 'halal' tattoos in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: ‘Breathable’ sand...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Food trail: The journey of a cuppa from...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 