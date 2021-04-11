>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Dubai diaries: It's Sunday, embrace the silliness

David Light
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 11, 2021

Banish the workday blues and bear-hug the barmy

As we career into yet another week, I’d like to start this Sunday with a salute to silliness. Too often the beginning of the day rush instantly dissolves any memories of frivolity the weekend may have served. Even blearily putting on your smarter work clothes, having pressed snooze on that alarm one too many times, can affect your posture and general demeanour don’t you think? Gone is that slovenly relaxed jaunt down to a delicious breakfast, replaced with a stiff upright trudge for a portion of dry toast and lukewarm coffee tipped into a flask. Well I’m here to say, ‘no more!’ Just because you’re being called back into work doesn’t dictate instantly relinquishing all the good feeling your days off provided.

It was whilst watching the latest series of joyful British celebrity game show Taskmaster (all episodes available in the UAE on YouTube) that I was reminded a positive mental attitude can not only put a great spin on the time you’re contractually obliged to be pried away from the sofa, but could possibly lead to greater opportunities. Let me explain. TM hosts five comedians and comic actors who, through 10 weeks of shows, are set different challenges which must be completed in an original and often hilarious manner. Tasks can be as simple as ‘create the biggest mess and completely clean it up in 10 minutes,’ to the more complex ‘order a pizza over the phone without saying the words pizza, cheese, or tomato.’ Lateral thinking is encouraged and, given the contestants’ jobs, the results are duty-bound to be amusing. Season 11 possesses a typically strong line-up with Australian stand-up Sarah Kendall so far streaking ahead in the results table. The eye-catching performer for me, however, has been sitcom star Mike Wozniak. The only previous work featuring the brown-suited mustachioed funnyman of which I was aware is the television series Man Down, available on Netflix. Whilst decent, Wozniak didn’t particularly stick in the memory as someone who could change my views on behaviour. Looking in real life as straight-laced as the financial advisor he plays, I believed the act went as far as the words in the script. Yet watching his elated embrace of the dopey trials on Taskmaster has been a revelation.

Absent-minded phrases which pop out including ‘it’s bamboo o’clock, tick tock’ when constructing something out of the wooden material are sights and sounds to behold. Not only have audiences embraced the gentle kindly madness, fellow competitors who are paid to come up with jokes cannot help but roll about. Such is the whimsy’s power, I have gone from really not being aware of Wozniak’s charm to solely tuning into the programme for his contributions. What if we all took a leaf and bear-hugged the barmy? What changes would that bring about?

author

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 