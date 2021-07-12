Dubai diaries: Is every date a day to remember?

At what point did every date on the calendar become an occasion? Aside from the obvious highlighting of good causes including Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Movember, I’m sure I’m not the first to raise an eyebrow at the constant stream of 24 hours of appreciation being dedicated to such ‘noteworthy’ issues as International Essential Oils Day, National Blueberry Muffin Day and National Free Slurpee Day (all of which fall, at least in the US, on July 11 in case you were unaware). What possible purpose do these periods of recognition serve? Are we all supposed to drop what we’re doing to run out and book in an aromatherapy session for this afternoon?

“Would sir care for a drop of my specially concocted rub down lotion?”

“Is it essential?”

“No, it’s only recommended.”

“Then get that sludge out of my face, it’s the 11th of July don’t you know?!”

From a marketing point of view, the daily devotions do provide a somewhat nifty way to push products. Last Wednesday’s World Chocolate Day witnessed a definite upswing in cocoa-based promotions all centred on it being a special opportunity to give into excess because, you know, Eid, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Diwali and Halloween may not be sufficient. Quite why anyone requires a further excuse to indulge in a Snickers is beyond me, but whatever salves your guilty conscience after snaffling a whole box of After Eights in the car on the way home... who am I to judge?

Deep down I believe these “holidays” exist simply because it’s so easy for them to become recognised. Again taking the American model into account, according to chron.com all you have to do is “apply to the people at the National Day Calendar website” and Bob’s your uncle. The article does explain the NDC team is currently swamped, but your request will eventually be considered and most likely approved. So don’t expect the increasingly obscure and bizarre commemorative fiestas to slow any time soon. This year’s World Emoji Day on July 17 is sure to be a humdinger and don’t forget to leave a tribute out overnight for the pasta fairy on July 29th’s World Lasagne day. Remember, the second of November is National Deviled Eggs Day and please feel free to mail in suggestions of what we can all do to observe December 9: National Llama Day. Meanwhile, I’m looking for any volunteers to join me in my plight to have International National Day Calendar Day added to July 11th’s roster of formalities. Any takers?