Dubai: Bollywood stars to grace beauty pageant

A first of its kind beauty pageant to be held in the city will bring together women from different walks of life and showcase their talent.

Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021 announces the inaugural edition of a beauty pageant that aims to empower and recognize women of all age groups. Organized by Naari by Srishti, the pageant will see shortlisted candidates will undergo rigorous training prior to the event in areas such as fashion, dance, make-up, ramp walk, facing the camera, wardrobe styling and speech.

The guests at this pageant will include Bollywood actors Padmini Kolhapure, Bhagyashree and television star Sooraj Thapar.

The contestants will be groomed by Rita Gangwani and Varun Katyal and the show will be directed by celebrity accessory designer Akassh K Aggarwal and choreographer Radha Shah.

The show will be hosted by actor Aman Yatan Verma. The jury for the pageant includes actor Aarti Nagpal, Mrs India International 2018, Kareena Gehi, Reena Rai and Dr. Ajay Sahai.

Talking about the event, organizer Srishti Tiwari said, ‘‘Since this is our 1st edition of IISA & Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai, we are really excited. We have been getting great response for both awards and the pageant as it’s one of its kind. Through the awards we will have the honour of celebrating the achievements of some truly idealistic and inspirational women while the pageant will encourage and empower women to stand strong and embrace their inner beauty."

The event will be held on April 9 from 6:30pm onwards at Double Tree by Hilton M Square, Mankhool, Dubai.

Registration can be done via – events@limitlessideas.ae / +971521479370