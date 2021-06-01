Dubai-based Kelly Lundberg's new podcast aims to inspire

One of Kelly Lundberg’s goals for her new podcast, The Kelly Lundberg Podcast, is that it inspires at least five people a day. The Dubai-based former cabin crew member started a bespoke styling agency in 2005, launched an academy to coach business owners and over a period of 15 years has build up a sparkling reputation as a mentor and international speaker.

The charming entrepreneur and now podcaster, who also has a number of books to her credit and hosts business masterclasses in the city, is channeling her knowledge into her international podcast which features women in different fields of business opening up on their professional experiences.

The Podcast has already reached the top 15 Podcasts in the UAE for Entrepreneurship, top 50 in the UK, top 40 in KSA with an all-time download in New Zealand and Ireland.

While some listeners may take away business or branding tips from her podcast, others may be motivated in a more personal manner. We spoke to Kelly to find out more.

What was the idea behind starting The Kelly Lundberg Podcast and how do you hope it engages listeners?

The main goal is to inspire a minimum of five people a day. (I want them) to take inspired action.

I woke up this morning and had a message from a listener. “I’ve just listened to this episode, it was so inspiring. I was actually feeling a glass of grape and crisps on the sofa vibe, but nipped upstairs, got changed and listened to the last twenty minutes while running a quick 5K. So count me in as one of your five a day for today.” And then she goes on to thank me.

So the purpose of this podcast is to give people actionable steps and tips, whether it’s in their business, in their life, how to build their confidence, how to build their personal brand, or how to be more present on social. All of those things are what I’ve learned along the way but I’ve got experts coming on that have also got their take on it. So it’s combining all that together with the desired outcome to be able to inspire someone to change something in their day, in their life, in their business.

On your podcast, what are some of the revelations that stood out for you and have engaged your listeners?

The ones that I think are going to be amazing are maybe not as popular and the ones that you think maybe aren’t going to be as popular, are. It’s really interesting.

I think in each episode there’s always at least one takeaway where you’re like ‘wow, that’s going to make me think differently, or that’s going to make me do this…’

The episode featuring a (love and) relationship coach was not just about conventional relationships, husband and wife or partners; it was about friendships and what to do when they become toxic, and business relationships. These are things that you don’t think about.

The episode with Lyndsey (Doran, Dubai-based sportswear brand owner) saw the simplicity of her sharing that she hadn’t been to university and how she learned a lot about business through YouTube, which is free.

We had Yvonne, who owns a castle in Scotland, talking about the power of LinkedIn, how she connects with high net-worth individuals and how the platform had been such a powerful tool; so many people under-utilize that, so after the podcast they’re like, ‘oh I am going to do this…’ So I think from everyone there’s been a great takeaway.

As someone who left their day job to pursue a passion what are some of the business lessons you have learned in the last 15 years? In your opinion what is the most important aspect of building a personal brand?

Let me bust a few myths. A lot of people think that they don’t have a personal brand because they’re maybe not famous or because they’re not a celebrity or an influencer, or maybe they’re quite introverted.

I want them to know they’re in control. Even if you’re an employee, you have a personal brand because how fast do you want to climb the career ladder?

Secondly, people want to connect with real people and that is even more prevalent now because of Covid, with the digital space, and the authenticity factor.

People are tired of c**p! They want to support real people. They want real conversations! Stop with the filter stuff. That’s where there is a big movement. So I would say first of all consider that and then in terms of business tips, well you are your brand so you are the best asset. No one can sell it better than you can.

One of the things that I’ve learned is, know your numbers. You do not have to be brilliant at maths, or an accountant. What are your goals, what are your expenses? I know from experience, having asked so many business owners (now I mentor them), what’s your financial goal for this year and they’re like ‘umm, I don’t really know!’

So I would say if you don’t know your numbers, then hire someone who can help you with that.

Another thing is clarity. I ask a business owner what they do and they quite often find it really hard to eloquently and effectively explain. And they sort of fumble; it’s something that needs to be so seamless that it comes out of your mouth and the person opposite you goes ‘I’ve got clients or I’ve got someone who needs your services’. So I would say work on that for sure.

Covid-19 has had a worldwide impact on businesses. What are some of the lessons, personal and professional, that you have taken away from the pandemic?

From a personal perspective, I have never been able to establish a consistent routine and now I kind of have a routine; I go to bed at the same time at night, I wake up early at the same time, I work out five days a week at the same time. I really embraced the fitness perspective. I’m spending time on my own and that is something I didn’t feel particularly comfortable with. But I’ve learned to be happy in myself and that’s when you start to see changes, personally and professionally when you’re happy and content within yourself. You don’t necessarily rely on anyone else or need anyone else and then everything else just becomes a bonus.

And is that reflected in your podcast, the lessons that you have learned during the pandemic?

I would think maybe I ask different questions. I know people are really craving the authenticity. So when you listen to the podcast, we’re just having a conversation. It is like you have joined us in a coffee shop. And you’re overhearing a conversation.

The style and approach to how I interact is much more real. At the moment my podcast is all-women and I am happy with that. Will it stay all-female? I don’t know.

So you’re happy with the audience you have right now for the podcast, and the direction it is taking.

I know there’s a clear direction. I want to keep the style conversational; I want it to be a mix of women on different levels of their business. I want to touch on their personal side as well as their professional side. It’s an international podcast and I want to keep that vibe to it. The unknown is whether or not we’re going to feature men. But at this stage we’re happy with it being all-women.

Social media is a medium that has grown exponentially in the last decade or so. How active are you on social media and how has it helped you in your line of work?

I’ll talk about two elements - having a digital presence, and social media. Because social media is part of your digital presence which is - do you have a personal branded website, are there articles written about you, are you featured in other podcasts, are there external links about you to verify who you are versus social media?

I would cold-heartedly say social media is fundamental in business. A lot of people get put off because it’s a new skill, it’s a new tool. In so many ways when people start they have such high expectations — this is something that I hear a lot — ‘oh I posted on social media but no one has bought my product or service’ and when I’m mentoring business owners I like to educate it as, your social media platforms are your shop window. So how does your shop window look — do people want to come in?

How are you nurturing and how are people understanding who you are and how you help them? Look at it as an educational platform and then the sales will come.

The UAE has always been an empowering and encouraging space for women business owners and entrepreneurs. How has living here for so long inspired you and helped you grow professionally?

I love the entrepreneurial energy that Dubai has. There’s no doubt about it, it’s very contagious. And I think it’s very inspiring. So I think every day that kind of really motivates or propels me on to the next day. For sure I’m so grateful to have lived in a city that has these kind of opportunities.

I will also go so far as saying that the weather is a huge plus point. I think waking up where there is sunshine and it’s warm, already helps your mood and mental state for the day. (I also love) the accessibility to exercise, the amount of gyms, the beach, the fact that we live in a city where there are so many great things to do.

The Kelly Lundberg Podcast can be downloaded on apple, Amazon and Spotify