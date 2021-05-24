Dubai: A city that takes care of the planet

From candles to sunscreens, and types of denim to water bottles, the city’s commitment towards sustainability and doing its bit for the planet is visible in every other shopping cart to industry decisions. Yes, just as we have become increasingly conscious of the food we consume (preservatives and chemicals!) we put in our bodies; we’ve begun to question our purchasing decisions when it comes to other products from clothes to candles. Next time you’re shopping, do your research.

“What many of us forget or perhaps don’t realise is that sustainability is not just about slapping the term ‘sustainable’ on the hangtag. Sustainability should take into account the entire supply chain and life cycle of a garment, from where and how it is made to when it ends up in our landfills. Consumers need to think about how their purchase affects the environment, the lifecycle of their garment, and how to invest in clothes that last longer,” shares Priyanka Sarkar, Founder, House of Biori, a home-grown brand of handcrafted ethical and sustainable fashion jewellery.

She adds, “It’s easy to forget the impact of purchase or the power you have as a consumer. There are small steps we can take each day to pave the path toward a more sustainable fashion future. The power of purchase impacts people, the planet and our daily lives. And small steps can make a big difference.”

“We are mindful of the air we breathe in, and we wanted our candles to reflect that. We aim to offer aesthetically pleasing objects, but with a higher purpose in mind. We recognise our customers are looking for brands to engage authentically and tangibly, and therefore, are energised by delivering on our kind, science-led and conscious ethos,” say Sophia Sheikh and Lale Faheem, co-founders, Kind by Design

Interestingly, just recently, the Middle East Fashion Council (MEFC) had announced its debut as the world’s first fashion council for sustainability, positioning the Middle East as a major player in the global fashion scene. Following the announcement Simon Rubel Lo Gatto, Founder & CEO of Middle East Fashion Council had remarked, “Our platform was born from an inspiration to address climate change and pollution as a direct cause of the industry we love. We are committed to sustainable fashion for a healthier planet.” And lest you think these efforts are limited to mere fashion products, shared Rami Shaar, CEO and Co-founder of Washmen, “We know the laundry industry has a plastic problem and we are determined to do whatever we can to help."

Yes, indeed from laundry to luxury, the city's making a difference.

Shop, responsibly!

Light a candle

Kind by Design uses an all-natural, custom beeswax blend, clay and discarded and upcycled beverage bottles, eco-friendly wicks and fragrance oils that are free from phthalates and parabens. The candles come in a variety of scents; from luxurious-smelling indoor candles to mosquito-deterring outdoor candles. And yes, all of the candles are hand-poured in the UAE.

Available: kindbydesign.co

With every sip

EARTH Water aims to change people’s outlook on what a simple bottle of water can do. All the bottles by EARTH Water, the Dutch brand, which comes from one of the greenest zones in Europe, are 100% recyclable and reusable. All used bottles can be collected on your next order and will be upcycled and recycled. Order yourself a still or sparkling water bottle to do your bit.

Available: earthwater.ae

A dab that says you care

The temperatures are on the rise, and you need to protect your skin from the harmful rays whilst getting that oh so desirable summer glow. SunKiss, the UAE’s first luxury, sustainable sun care line, offers beach essentials that make a difference to the planet. The mineral SPF range, alongside the new Glow body oil, is reef-friendly, natural and packaged in recyclable and refillable aluminium. The whole range is vegan as well.

Available: sunkissme.com

The green fashion

Only Ethikal, a UAE-based sustainable fashion e-commerce platform, offers an array of stunning pieces, ranging from dresses and kaftans to tunics and kimonos in a wide range of fabrics. The brands hosted on this platform use innovative techniques in producing designs, which are ethically traded and are made from sustainable fabrics by artisans and workers skilled in the craft of making designs.

Available: onlyethikal.com

Be an eco-hero

Don't want to buy anything, rather discard stuff and yet give back to nature in a responsible and contentious way? Apart from taking dirty laundry off your hands, Washmen can also collect all paper and plastic waste set aside by you when picking up an order (free with order, only). They run the recycling program in partnership with Bee’ah, a pioneer in sustainability and waste management in the UAE. Fill all your recyclables in any bag and pop the recycling sticker on it, place an order through the app, and leave the laundry and recycling bags outside your door for a Washmen driver to collect. Available: washmen.com