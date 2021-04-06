>
Discover new perspectives at World Art Dubai 2021

Purva Grover /Dubai
With 2,000 curated artworks by over 200 artists and galleries from more than 27 countries, the region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair starts on April 7.

World Art Dubai’s seventh edition under the theme ‘Discovering new Perspectives’ returns to the city April 7. The region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair, with award-winning, established and emerging participant artists, the event would offer new ‘perspectives’ and serve as a true melting pot for seasoned art collectors, enthusiasts and newcomers, and a valuable vehicle to kick-start the local arts and culture scene for 2021. The opening would boast an expansive collection of 2,000 curated artworks by over 200 artists and galleries from more than 27 countries, including countries exhibiting for the first time, Israel, Nigeria, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, who will join show stalwarts from the UK, India, Russia and more. The show would follow a safe, attendance-controlled environment at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with stringent health and safety precautionary measures. The four-day event would conclude on Saturday, April 10.

“World Art Dubai is a catalyst for home-grown talent to gain exposure alongside internationally renowned artists showcasing their latest work, sharing knowledge and educating the community, with a common goal of nurturing the local art scene and supporting the UAE’s wider cultural vision. After a challenging year, we are reuniting the global art ecosystem, urging visitors to see things differently through various cultural touchpoints, both traditional and futuristic,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions & Events Management, DWTC.

Popular returning activations include Urban Art DXB, customisable art by Artify, workshops for all ages and more. “The return of popular features and a range of live performances, activations and workshops, anchored by DWTC’s proven health and safety protocols will result in a memorable experience for visitors,” added LohMirmand. In addition, the new features this year include a display by Dubai Police, robot art, sustainable art, art tea talks and a display by Theatre of Digital Art.

Artists not to miss include Eli Gross, World Art Dubai’s first-ever Israeli artist and Emirati artist Hend Rashid, with her new artwork ‘Power of Women’.

Event details:

On: April 7-10; 1-9pm

Wednesday-Friday; 1-8pm on Saturday

At: Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 1 and 2

For: Tickets cost Dh20 for adults, Dh10 for children

(family packages available)

A few key features

*Return of Urban Art DXB, an area dedicated to street art

*Theatre of Digital Art to offer

a stunning visual journey

*Free of charge apparel

customisation by Artify

*Live art displays from various artists including coffee art

*Art for every wall — selection of artwork that fits smaller budgets

author

Purva Grover

Purva Grover is a journalist, poetess, playwright, and stage director. She made her debut as an author, with The Trees Told Me So, a collection of short stories. She is the editor of Young Times, a magazine that empowers the youth in the UAE. She conducts fortnightly writing workshops, author interaction events, open mic sessions, etc. for the writing fraternity in UAE. Her stage productions have been recognised for their boldness, honesty, and unique voice. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass communication and literature. Born & brought up in colourful-chaotic India, she writes in English and currently resides in Dubai, UAE. You can stalk her on Instagram @purvagr and say hello to her at purvagrover.com



 
 
 
