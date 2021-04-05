Designer Dubai: The Dh12500 custom UAE Louis Vuitton bag

FOR THE FASHION conscious buyer who has no qualms ordering direct from the catwalks of Paris and Milan, customisation is key. Individuality and exclusivity was once expressed through couture though, with fewer one-offs being produced and the same designs being shipped to every boutique from Rodeo Drive to Nanjing Road, is becoming an increasingly difficult feat in today’s more globalised world. To possess an item which reflects a sense of place, especially if it belongs to a leading worldwide brand, makes it that bit more special. Why do you think those Starbucks cups adorned with the store’s location are so popular?

This must be the thinking behind Louis Vuitton’s ‘Dubai’ OnTheGo Resort Bag. Handing our city the honour of being recognised in a series of totes, which has only previously included other famed beach destinations such as Capri and Mykonos, the gradient pastel Monogram Giant canvas with woven raffia gussets creation is currently being displayed at the Louis Vuitton Summer 2021 Capsule Pop-Up at Nammos, Four Seasons Juemirah Beach, until April 10. Priced at Dh12500, the piece features the name ‘Dubai’, and a leather charm specially designed for the UAE. It sits centre-stage amongst the other leisure, beachwear and By The Pool Collection products including the cool blue lagoon Monogram gradient classic pair of leggings at Dh6200. If noteworthy garments are your bag and the bill rarely demands consideration, make sure to check out the store before it disappears on Saturday.