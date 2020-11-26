Confirmed! John Cleese will perform in Dubai this December

The highly anticipated Dubai debut of ‘The World’s Funniest Man’, the one and only John Cleese is on! John will bring his legendary wit and unmatched charm to captivate audiences at Dubai Opera with two performances of his show entitled Monty Pyton’s John Cleese- Alive! (Just) – on December 15 and 16.

The show will feature John Cleese in two acts- firstly, fans can look forward to a hilarious stand-up act with video clips and images , which will then be followed by a Q&A session where guests will have a chance to submit their questions. If you have ever wanted to join in a conversation with a comedian- now’s your chance!

An extra date has been added to accommodate all his fans.

Ticket prices start at Dh195 with a house beverage.

Visit dubaiopera.com to book your tickets.