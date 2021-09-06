Comedians Rajae Qawas and Mohamed Salem to perform in Dubai

Taking to the stage at The Theatre Mall of the Emirates on Saturday

Stand-ups Rajae Qawas and Mohamed Salem will be in Dubai for an exciting comedy event set to bring the house down on Saturday, September 11 at The Theatre Mall of the Emirates. Presented by VIU Comedy Box Office, tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and platinumlist.net and start at Dh95.

Rajae from Jordan is no stranger to performing in the UAE having taken his act to Abu Dhabi as part of the Arab Comedy Festival in 2016, where he poked fun at all sorts of issues that affect us – from the latest gadgets to the opposite sex and his weight. With a Facebook following of over 1 million and his latest video reaching over 2 million views, his popularity has grown in the last few years.

Whereas Mohamed Salem is a pioneer of Egyptian stand-up comedy. He won the Best Comedian in the Middle East Award at the Amman Stand-Up Comedy Festival and was the first to introduce the concept of weekly stand-up comedy shows in Egypt. Having performed 28 weekly comedy shows in a row at Sawy Cultural Wheel in Cairo which were all sold out, he has also performed at several international festivals including Dubai Comedy Festival, Todo Comedy Weekend, Seventh Arab American Comedy Festival in New York among others.

Salem’s YouTube videos garner more than 1.4 million average views while his Instagram and Facebook following is growing fast too.