Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Dubai

Will we be lucky enough to spot one of our favourite actors, Ranbir Kapoor, in Dubai? The Wake Up Sid star was snapped at Mumbai airport last week and was rumoured to be headed to the city.

Now, a few photos have popped up on social media of Ranbir in Dubai. While the reason for his visit is not clear, he could be taking a break from dubbing for his latest project, Brahmastra.

In the pictures that have emerged on social media, Ranbir is spotted with a fan, sporting a brown Under Armour T-shirt and beige trousers, accessorising with a cap, shades and white sneakers. He appears relaxed as he poses, camera and water bottle in hand.

Rumour mills have been in overdrive in Mumbai that Ranbir and girlfriend Alia Bhatt will tie the knot soon. The actor is no stranger to Dubai, and has dropped into the Khaleej Times office on a number of occasions. He was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Sanju.