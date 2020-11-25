>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Dubai

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 29, 2020 at 02.41 pm
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor arrives for the IIFA Awards of the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok on June 24, 2018. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

(LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA)

The actor is rumoured to be here on a break.

Will we be lucky enough to spot one of our favourite actors, Ranbir Kapoor, in Dubai? The Wake Up Sid star was snapped at Mumbai airport last week and was rumoured to be headed to the city.

Now, a few photos have popped up on social media of Ranbir in Dubai. While the reason for his visit is not clear, he could be taking a break from dubbing for his latest project, Brahmastra.

In the pictures that have emerged on social media, Ranbir is spotted with a fan, sporting a brown Under Armour T-shirt and beige trousers, accessorising with a cap, shades and white sneakers. He appears relaxed as he poses, camera and water bottle in hand.

Rumour mills have been in overdrive in Mumbai that Ranbir and girlfriend Alia Bhatt will tie the knot soon. The actor is no stranger to Dubai, and has dropped into the Khaleej Times office on a number of occasions. He was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Sanju.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

A night at the trendy Tel Aviv -the non-stop ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 