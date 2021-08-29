>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Biggest eSports, comics and vlogger fest, POPC, coming to Dubai

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 29, 2021

Five-day cultural experience looks set to also be a celeb draw

With the explosion in online gaming and the inevitable riches that flow from being adept at programmes including FIFA, PUBG or even Minecraft, festivals bringing together gamers and associated fans are always going to be popular. According to Dubai Media Office, today entertainment company Waverider has announced that it has joined forces with Galaxy Racer (GXR), a leading Dubai-based eSports organisation, to put together the inaugural edition of POPC Live! in Dubai. To be held in March 2022, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival will feature five days of groundbreaking experiences and unique activities organised for the first time in the region.

Some of the world’s most prominent celebrities will attend, which will see an expansive eSports Zone set up, tournaments featuring the biggest names in the gaming and entertainment industry, along with pop culture panels, workshops, conferences and concerts.

Gamers and eSports fans will have a lot to be excited about, as POPC Live! is set to welcome leading developers, publishers and eSports teams to Dubai. Visitors will have an exceptional opportunity to network with international social media stars and industry leaders.

Highlights of the event include PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and DOTA2 tournaments hosted at the festival’s massive eSports Zone. Top international teams will compete at the tournaments to win millions of dirhams in prize money. The Zone will also host the GIRLGAMER World Finals as well as several community tournaments hosted by Galaxy Racer that will be open to the public.

Fans of comic con will also be treated to an all-embracing community event featuring all their favourite elements – the Artists’ Alley, Cinema Club, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

The festival’s exhibitor zone will feature some of the biggest gaming publishers, comic book houses, toy companies and film and TV brands. If that’s not enough, the state-of-the-art main stage will see an incredible line-up of regional and international music acts combined with a host of interactive performances that will leave fans wanting more.

Arafaat Ali Khan, CEO of Waverider, said: “I am thrilled to get the opportunity to develop the biggest pop culture event in the region. Featuring prominent celebrities and brands from around the world, the festival is focused on creativity, a true sense of community and the best content. At Waverider, our focus is on new content and IP from the region to the region. POPC Live! will be one of many exciting content events planned in the coming months.”

Staff Reporter



 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Meet the Dubai heroes who saved a...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Lake Geneva...
khaleejtimes

World

Researchers discover world's northernmost island

6 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Morning Chat: Passengers travelling to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE resumes tourist visas...
khaleejtimes

Europe

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

3 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school

27 votes | 23 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Australian pavilion...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Emirati pilot Salma Al...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: US President Joe Biden's...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 