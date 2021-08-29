Biggest eSports, comics and vlogger fest, POPC, coming to Dubai

With the explosion in online gaming and the inevitable riches that flow from being adept at programmes including FIFA, PUBG or even Minecraft, festivals bringing together gamers and associated fans are always going to be popular. According to Dubai Media Office, today entertainment company Waverider has announced that it has joined forces with Galaxy Racer (GXR), a leading Dubai-based eSports organisation, to put together the inaugural edition of POPC Live! in Dubai. To be held in March 2022, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival will feature five days of groundbreaking experiences and unique activities organised for the first time in the region.

Some of the world’s most prominent celebrities will attend, which will see an expansive eSports Zone set up, tournaments featuring the biggest names in the gaming and entertainment industry, along with pop culture panels, workshops, conferences and concerts.

#Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival. Inaugural edition of the festival will be held over five days in March 2022 https://t.co/A5wJJYvhx8 pic.twitter.com/ZVsbgC5Gfj — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 29, 2021

Gamers and eSports fans will have a lot to be excited about, as POPC Live! is set to welcome leading developers, publishers and eSports teams to Dubai. Visitors will have an exceptional opportunity to network with international social media stars and industry leaders.

Highlights of the event include PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and DOTA2 tournaments hosted at the festival’s massive eSports Zone. Top international teams will compete at the tournaments to win millions of dirhams in prize money. The Zone will also host the GIRLGAMER World Finals as well as several community tournaments hosted by Galaxy Racer that will be open to the public.

Fans of comic con will also be treated to an all-embracing community event featuring all their favourite elements – the Artists’ Alley, Cinema Club, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

The festival’s exhibitor zone will feature some of the biggest gaming publishers, comic book houses, toy companies and film and TV brands. If that’s not enough, the state-of-the-art main stage will see an incredible line-up of regional and international music acts combined with a host of interactive performances that will leave fans wanting more.

Arafaat Ali Khan, CEO of Waverider, said: “I am thrilled to get the opportunity to develop the biggest pop culture event in the region. Featuring prominent celebrities and brands from around the world, the festival is focused on creativity, a true sense of community and the best content. At Waverider, our focus is on new content and IP from the region to the region. POPC Live! will be one of many exciting content events planned in the coming months.”