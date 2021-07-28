Be a star: Take part in this unique 'glam' competition

Have you always felt you could be a model? Do you want to celebrate your unique beauty? The Glamstar competition is a hunt for your inner star, and is aimed at uplifting and empowering talented women not by their shape or size but by their charismatic personalities, skills, confidence and talent and how best they utilize it for the betterment of society.

The Glamstar campaign is focused on providing a platform for women from all walks of life in the age group of 18 to 40 to glam up and shine their way to winning stunning prizes including a contract with a modeling agency, a cash prize of Dh5000, a vacation in the Maldives, shopping vouchers and gift hampers as well as a professional photo portfolio and celebrity mentoring.

interested candidates can fill the form to register on https://tinyurl.com/Glamstar2021Registration and upload a ramp walk video on the Glamstar Instagram page by August 20. Auditions will be held on September 3. The shortlisted 20 candidates will then be judged by a distinguished panel of judges including Mariam Hussein, Sarah Rashed, Grace Zhang, Mohannad Huthail, and Varoin Marwah.

The Glamstar Awards - which include Digital Star, Natural Beauty, Best Hair, Best Smile, Despite the Odds, Talented, People’s Choice Award as well as Junior Glamstar and Glamstar - will be held on September 24 at Dubai’s Address Hotel.

For more information, please contact 055 576 3536