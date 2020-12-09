>
Andrea Bocelli wows Dubai Opera, heads to Salt Bae's

Staff Reporter
Filed on December 9, 2020
Bocelli on stage

The Italian maestro celebrated his performance with a fine cut of meat at Nusr-Et, Four Seasons Jumeirah

An exclusive event held on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week, Dubai Opera hosted legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and a troupe of renowned Israeli singers including Idan Raichel as part of a historic concert last night. The event, titled ‘A Celebration of Peace’, was put together to mark the growing momentum for stability in the region.

The concert, which also featured the participation of musicians from the UAE, aimed to highlight Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation as a beacon of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Post show Bocelli made his way to the famous Salt Bae (Nusret Gokce) restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse at the Four Seasons resort in Jumeirah. There the Turkish butcher cooked for the opera singer, who was still dressed in his performance tuxedo, while the Italian serenaded the kitchen with a blast of Nessun Dorma. The pair then sat down for an evening cappuccino. Tasty stuff!

