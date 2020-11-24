Ananya Panday takes a break in Dubai

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, who recently completed a shoot in Goa for director Shakun Batra’s untitled project alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, jetted down to Dubai for a short holiday a few days ago.

Documenting her trip on social media, Ananya, who is now back in Mumbai, posed against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline for two pictures - one serious, one smiley, captioning them: “Can’t be serious for more than a second. #HiDubai.

In another post, she shared goofy pics of herself in fitness wear, enjoying a burger and fries. “Literally me every Sunday when I’m reunited w my burger (bae),” she wrote alongside the photos.

The actress daughter of Chunky Panday who recently celebrated her 22nd birthday in Goa amidst shooting, was most recently seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is streaming now on Zee5.