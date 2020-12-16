>
Additional Jack Whitehall Dubai date just added

Staff Reporter
Filed on December 16, 2020

Now you can see the comedian at World Trade Centre on January 13 too

GME Events have this morning announced a further show with Jack Whitehall as part of his Stood Up International Tour.

Taking place on January 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and in association with the Dubai Shopping Festival, the announcement follows last week’s news for the original January 14 date which has since sold-out.

Tickets will again be available in two categories – Grandstand Seating & Floor Seating – and tickets will be priced from Dh295.

Pre-registration via Platinumlist.net is now open for those who wish to receive the purchasing link ahead of the on sale which will follow over the coming days.

Once on public sale, tickets will also be available from the Dubai Calendar App & 800Tickets.com.

