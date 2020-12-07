'I like the rude questions.' Gear up for an uproarious UAE night with John Cleese

HOW ARE YOU supposed to enter into a conversation with a person whose work you have admired since year dot? Compliment their shoes? He wasn’t wearing any. Mention how well rested he appeared? Apparently hotel WiFi and room key issues had been a source of irritation all morning. Blurt out how one of his comedy records (Monty Python’s Contractual Obligation Album, 1980) had almost caused a laughter-induced seizure at my seventh birthday party? Maybe. What transpired before we sat down proper at the One & Only Royal Mirage was a brief chat about one of John Cleese’s lesser known though arguably greatest turns on mid-‘90s US sitcom 3rd Rock From The Sun (1996-2001), the mention of which prompted an enormous grin. Professing a love for John Lithgow and the series’ principal director, with whom he’d been familiar back at the BBC, Cleese fondly recounted a scene where his and Lithgow’s characters compete at the tee, the former employing an air horn to gain an advantage.

It was then down to business. Taking to the Dubai Opera Stage on December 15 and 16, Cleese will be giving us two evenings of his Monty Python’s John Cleese- Alive! (Just) show.

“I’m not quite sure what people can expect yet, because I need to find out a little bit more about the audience,” Cleese said.

The performance will consist of a stand-up act, short video clips and photos before a question and answer session for the second act.

“There are very interesting questions and then there is ‘what is your favourite sketch?’

“I once got a question in Oslo which I treasure. It was, ‘Mr. Cleese if you had to choose to be a component part of an aircraft, what would you choose to be?’ I said a joystick. It was such a wonderfully silly question.”

Cleese added once the room warms up, the questions tend to become a little more personal.

“I like them when they’re a bit rude like: ‘why can’t you stay married to one woman?’ Because it’s more fun! Praise is nice for the one person saying it but boring for everyone else.”

Crediting a lifelong innate sense of playfulness and his wife Jennifer Wade’s encouragement to always look on the brighter side of life, at 81 the star came across acutely aware of the constantly shifting sands of time, referencing the need to laugh “until we die.” Conversely he peppered the conversation with mentions of next year’s schedule including a filming a movie and writing a script with his stand-up daughter Camilla, pointing to an extended run in the limelight.

“I have always liked being in situations which are undefined, so you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Cleese explained. “It’s rather the opposite of the English who like to have everything exactly defined and stick exactly to it for fear someone might be embarrassed.”

The ability to bypass or ignore awkwardness has arguably been Cleese’s greatest weapon in a comedy career spanning the often-surreal Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-2014) and its subsequent films, not to mention bringing the insufferably pompous Basil Fawlty to life in Fawlty Towers (1975-1979). During the current worldwide situation both programmes have provided a much-needed salve.

“Unfortunately at least two of them are dead,” a deadpan Cleese said of his fellow Python alumni. “I mean it was two up to yesterday, I haven’t received any emails this morning. A couple of them don’t look at all good.

“My big thing is it’ll be me or (Michael) Palin to go first. If he does I’ll be able to tour as the only standing Python. I’ll make a fortune!”

What have you been up to in Dubai?

The restaurants are very good. I found one where I ate for Dh110: a Mongolian restaurant and there are great Indian restaurants. I just can’t get used to the fact I can’t get out and walk around. That’s what I like to do in cities.

How would you sum up what to expect from the Dubai Opera show?

The show is funny. I keep changing anything that doesn’t work. There is a tremendous satisfaction about standing in front of a room full of people laughing.

