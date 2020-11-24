International Fashion Week in Dubai draws the city's elite fashionistas

Fashionistas flocked to Season 10 of the International Fashion Week S/S 2021 that took place recently at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, the first fashion event to be held (non-virtual) in the city amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the organisers.

Some of the prominent personalities who were present at the event were Chief Guest Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Dr. Yaqoob Al Ali and Sheikh Obaid bin Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum. Well-known Arab singers Rida Abdullah and Amani Souissi as well as blogger and influencer Taraneh Zamani also graced the event.

International Fashion Week in Dubai was chosen by the Polish government as their official partner for pre-promotions of their fashion designers and brands ahead of Expo 2021 Dubai.

Managing Director and Founder of International Fashion Week in Dubai, Cheryle Dias, said this season was a special one as the tenth edition was being held amidst a major pandemic, but turned out to be a huge success with safety precautions in place. She spoke about focusing on increasing more opportunities for designers to expand their networks. She added, “We stand with the Dubai government in the vast development of the fashion Industry in Dubai.”

IFWD presented trendy collections from the biggest names in the fashion industry. Celebrity designer Jean Fares has dressed Paris Hilton and many Hollywood stars; Akl Fakih has dressed Nancy Ajram and royal princesses. Designer Diana Wilkiewicz from Poland presented a dazzling bridal collection, closing with a dress embellished with cut Amber stone jewellery worth 70,000 euros.

Grazia Di Miceli (Italy) presented an exotic luxury collection, Dorota Goldpoint (Poland) and Marselini (Poland) presented high quality beautiful evening wear. Noor Ahmed (Jordan) showcased elegant abayas. Riya Kulkarni (India) was a new talent who did justice to her collection; Razan Kaveen (Jordan) showcased ready-to-wear elegant styles. Baylandi from Paris presented luxury face masks. The show was closed by famous diamond jewellery brand Mozafarian who showcased a diamond studded jacket worth 57 million pounds featured in the Guinness Book of World Records.