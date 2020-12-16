What to expect from Zack Snyder's new 'Justice League'

American filmmaker Zack Snyder has opened up about the new cut of Justice League, which will drop in episodes on HBO Max next year.

According to an article in Deadline, Snyder was quoted as saying in an article with EW, “The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut.”

How does a PG-13 movie move to an R rating?

As per Snyder, Ben Affleck’s Batman uses a swear word, Cyborg speaks his mind, and Steppenwolf is “hacking people in half”.

Snyder commented on Warner Bros’ recent decision to stream all films on its slate next year. “It felt like a pretty bold move and that maybe the implication wasn’t 100 percent thought out,” he told EW of Warners’ slate decision. “I feel like there’s a lot of people panicking during Covid. I hope that, in the end, that’s what this was — some sort of knee-jerk to Covid and not some sort of greater move to disrupt the theatrical experience. I thought we were kind of already getting very close to the ideal theatrical window where you still had marketing material out there and you hadn’t forgotten about the film by the time it came out on DVD or streaming. I thought we were starting to hone in on that sweet spot, but this kind of throws a monkey wrench in the works.”