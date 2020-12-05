>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

Matthew Perry releases 'Chandler Bing' collection for Covid charity

ANI
Filed on December 5, 2020

He took to social media to share the news.

Friends actor Matthew Perry, most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom, has come forward to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against Covid-19.

He revealed on Friday that he was releasing an apparel collection based on his character from the show and that the proceeds from the sale would go to the WHO.

The American-Canadian actor took to social media to share a picture of himself in a white T-shirt showcasing iconic Chandler Bing dance moves. He is also seen holding a banana as a telephone in the picture.

Perry wrote that the T-shirt is a “limited edition” “for charity,” and that proceeds from the sale of his apparel will go to support the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

“What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection,” the 51-year-old actor wrote.

“Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included,” added the actor who recently got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 