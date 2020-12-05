Matthew Perry releases 'Chandler Bing' collection for Covid charity

Friends actor Matthew Perry, most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom, has come forward to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against Covid-19.

He revealed on Friday that he was releasing an apparel collection based on his character from the show and that the proceeds from the sale would go to the WHO.

The American-Canadian actor took to social media to share a picture of himself in a white T-shirt showcasing iconic Chandler Bing dance moves. He is also seen holding a banana as a telephone in the picture.

Perry wrote that the T-shirt is a “limited edition” “for charity,” and that proceeds from the sale of his apparel will go to support the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

“What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection,” the 51-year-old actor wrote.

“Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included,” added the actor who recently got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.