The pictures were reportedly taken on the set of the character’s new Disney+MCU series.

New photos give viewers a first look at Ms Marvel, the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

First shared by JustJared.com, the pictures feature Canadian-Pakistani actress Iman Vellani in costume on the set of the upcoming Ms Marvel Disney+MCU series.

Created by Bisha K Ali, the series will also star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff.

Whoever is running Marvel’s costume department for Phase 4 deserves a raise #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/LR7nOyzWDS — SUPES (@therealsupes) May 1, 2021

Ms Marvel is the superhero alter ego of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American Muslim teenager, who has shape-shifting abilities. She inherits the title from Carol Danvers, and will also be featured in the next Captain Marvel movie in late 2021.

The character first made her comic book debut in 2015 in a series by G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona.