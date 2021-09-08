Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra unveils Matrix 4 trailer release date on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who will be featuring in the Hollywood movie, Matrix 4: Resurrection, shared a link to announce the trailer release date of her upcoming film on Instagram. “And it’s almost time to take that pill! Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST),” Priyanka wrote.

Those accessing her social media page can make a choice, clicking on blue or red pills, where they can hear voiceovers by American actors. The former has a voiceover by Neil Patrick Harris, while clicking on the latter features one by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Says Neil: “You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction…anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you.”

Clicking on Yahya, the response is: "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it." Matrix 4 is to released on December 22.

Priyanka is in London with her husband Nick Jonas. She congratulated the Indian athletes who won medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo recently. “Bravo Team India!!! 19 Medals… a new record for us. Such an incredible show of discipline focus and dedication! So proud!” she said.