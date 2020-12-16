Gal Gadot shares clip of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Dubai's Burj Khalifa
She expressed her excitement at the tribute on social media.
Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcasing the teaser of her upcoming flick.
Gadot expressed her excitement at catching a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world. “This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai,” she wrote in the caption to her post with a glitter emoticon.
Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the star and the post gained more than one million views within a few hours of being shared.
This is unreal! WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai pic.twitter.com/Ygjg2DvzHW— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 16, 2020