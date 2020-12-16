>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

Gal Gadot shares clip of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Dubai's Burj Khalifa

ANI/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
Photo/AP

She expressed her excitement at the tribute on social media.

Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcasing the teaser of her upcoming flick.

Gadot expressed her excitement at catching a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world. “This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai,” she wrote in the caption to her post with a glitter emoticon.

Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the star and the post gained more than one million views within a few hours of being shared.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Winter break in UAE: How to keep kids engaged

null votes | 13 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Chat: UAE leads in gender equality;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE winter tourism; Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

New film shows how Khor Fakkan resisted...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Biden's victory confirmed,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 