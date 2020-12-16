Gal Gadot shares clip of 'Wonder Woman 1984' illuminating Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Ahead of the release of her DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, Israeli star Gal Gadot shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcasing the teaser of her upcoming flick.

Gadot expressed her excitement at catching a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world. “This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai,” she wrote in the caption to her post with a glitter emoticon.

Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the star and the post gained more than one million views within a few hours of being shared.