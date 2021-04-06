>
'Friday Night Dinner' and 'Harry Potter' star Paul Ritter passes away

Filed on April 6, 2021
Fans paid tribute to the actor who had battled a brain tumour.

British actor Paul Ritter, whose credits include Friday Night Dinner, Harry Potter, Chernobyl and Quantum of Solace, has passed away at the age of 54.

As per a report in The Guardian, his agent said, “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour. Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”




 
 
 
