Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown' and 'Mandalorian' lead nominations

'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129.

Best drama series contenders include "The Crown," and "Bridgerton," while "Ted Lasso" and "The Flight Attendant" were among the best comedy series nominees. "Mare of Easttown" and "I May Destroy You" will compete in the best limited series field.