>
HOME > City Times > Hollywood

Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown' and 'Mandalorian' lead nominations

Reuters/Los Angeles
Filed on July 13, 2021

(Publicity still)

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129.

'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129.

Best drama series contenders include "The Crown," and "Bridgerton," while "Ted Lasso" and "The Flight Attendant" were among the best comedy series nominees. "Mare of Easttown" and "I May Destroy You" will compete in the best limited series field.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (photos)

Euro 2020 final in pictures: Italy defeat England on penalties

null votes | 12 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
khaleejtimes

News

Dubai residency visa: New medical fitness centre opens

1 votes | 13 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Eid Al Adha in UAE: Residents told to limit celebrations to first-degree relatives

1 votes | 13 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Business

Malabar Gold & Diamonds to participate with India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 votes | 13 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will help ease tension in Mideast: Russian diplomat

1 votes | 13 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Anger mounts after 92 killed in Iraq Covid hospital fire

1 votes | 13 July 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 