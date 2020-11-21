>
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to get OTT launch in March

Filed on November 21, 2020
The sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences.

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. The film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, Amazon Studios said Friday.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.




 
 
 
