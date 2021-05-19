>
Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio for up to Dh36.7 million

AFP/Los Angeles
Filed on May 19, 2021
Amazon, whose Prime Video is used by some 175 million people worldwide, would acquire MGM's 4,000 title catalogue.

Amazon is in talks to acquire the fabled MGM studios, which would bolster the US tech giant's ambitions in streaming media with James Bond, Rocky and other film franchises, media reports said Tuesday.

The deal could be between $5 billion and $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion), according to the New York Times, The Information and other media.

Amazon, whose Prime Video is used by some 175 million people worldwide, would acquire MGM's 4,000 title catalogue including the Bond series, Pink Panther and Legally Blonde, along with an array of television programs.

A deal would mark yet another change in ownership for MGM, founded in 1924 and one of the major studios of Hollywood's golden age.




 
 
 
