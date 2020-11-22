Why Govinda is upset with nephew Krushna

Film actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Bollywood star Govinda’s nephew, recently made the news when he refused to appear on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured Govinda and his daughter Tina.

He clarified by saying at the time, “Yes, I refused to do the episode featuring my Mama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations.”

Govinda’s wife Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera had a tiff back in 2018 which led to relations souring between the two families.

Govinda has addressed the latest controversy in a lengthy statement. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.”

Krushna had alleged that his uncle had not met his twin sons — Rayaan and Krishaang — who were born in 2017. Refuting this, Govinda says, “I went to see the babies in the hospital, along with my family, and even met the doctor and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that Kashmera did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he has forgotten to mention.”

He added, “I’ve frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family.”

He concluded by saying, “Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems, but to discuss them in the media may cause irreparable damage. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but so be it. My late mother would always tell me, ‘Neki kar aur dariya mein daal’. That’s what I intend to do.”