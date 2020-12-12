>
Where is Diljit Dosanjh? Actor posts hilarious response to Kangana Ranaut

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 12, 2020

The actress and Twitter users were trending #Diljeet_kitthe_aa yesterday.

One of the top trending hashtags yesterday was #Diljeet_kitthe_aa (meaning ‘where is Diljit’), which started when Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to question Diljit’s whereabouts after their recent Twitter spat.

Kangana quoted an article on Friday from an Indian news outlet about the alleged hijacking of the farmers’ protests by Leftist groups and stated how she was proved right about her opinions regarding the issue.

She also roped Priyanka Chopra into her Twitter tirade, claiming the actress along with Diljit was ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests, but would be ‘hailed by the media’ and given awards. Priyanka had quoted Diljit a few days ago and tweeted that farmers’ issues should be resolved.

Diljit responded to Kangana and Twitterati questioning his whereabouts in a hilarious way by posting his schedule on Twitter.

“Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE (Woke up in the morning, went to gym. Worked all day and now I am off to sleep. Here, this was my schedule),” he wrote in his tweet.




 
 
 
