Watch: 'Sunflower' trailer promises intrigue, comedy

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 1, 2021
The web series featuring actor-comedian Sunil Grover will release on June 11.

Streaming platform ZEE5 Global has just dropped the intriguing trailer for its original web series Sunflower, starring comedian-actor Sunil Grover alongside Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Mukul Chadda.

An 8-episode series, the Sunflower trailer introduces a host of quirky characters who stay in a middle-class housing society 'Sunflower' in Mumbai, which is sent into a tizzy after a death suspected to be a murder occurs on the premises, and a police investigation ensues.

Described as a “situational crime comedy”, Sunflower promises thrills and drama as well as laughs.

It will stream from June 11 on ZEE5.




 
 
 
