Watch: Nostalgia meets new-age laughs in 'Coolie No. 1' trailer

The trailer of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 was launched on Saturday, bringing back memories of the fun original film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The trailer shows actor Paresh Rawal going gaga about how his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) has found the world's richest man. Cut to Varun Dhawan, shown mouthing the line: "I am on a conference call with ATM -- Ambani, Trump, Modi." Hilarity ensues as Rawal finds Varun working at a railway station as a coolie.

The new film, also featuring ace comedians Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan. "Sara and Varun had big shoes to fill in and they have done a remarkable job," said David Dhawan.

Varun said that he always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original film. "That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me," said the actor. "The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations," he added.

Sara recalled how she grew up listening to songs like Husn hai suhana and Mirchi lagi, and she found it "surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs".

The comedy is set to premiere globally on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.