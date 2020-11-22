Watch: Katrina Kaif undergoes Covid test with a smile

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif underwent a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared her experience on social media. Katrina posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen getting a Covid-19 test.

She looked stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up. A voice can be heard in the background saying "always smile."

"It's gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile')," she wrote alongside the image.

Katrina was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photoshoot. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.