Watch: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Allu Arjun’s 'Butta Bomma' song in latest video

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan displayed his dancing skills on Instagram with a video of him swinging to viral Telugu track Butta Bomma. “Dance like __ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna),” he titled his Instagram post.

The original sees Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde dancing in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s video. Choreographer Piyush Bhagat, who is also in the video said: "Woahhhh! Had so much fun doing this with you. You killed it brother."

Kartik’s Bollywood foray was in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has also been seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also acted in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, with Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, he left Dharma Productions’ Dostana 3, for which he had already shot some scenes. Film director Anubhav Sinha said recently that the media campaign against Kartik “seems concerted” and “unfair.” “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” tweeted Sinha.