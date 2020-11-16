>
Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares video of folk dance from brother's wedding

ANI
Filed on November 16, 2020

Wrapped in ‘pahadi’ attire, the actress dances to folk ‘Kangari’ song at family function

Dressed in the traditional pahadi attire, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday treated her fans to a video of herself dancing to a folk song from the mountains.

Kangana, who has been sharing glimpses from her cousin brother’s wedding ceremonies, took to Twitter to share the video.

The video sees Kangana dancing with other women from her family on the Kangari song sung by pahadi artists at her brother’s wedding reception.

She explains the meaning of the song to her fans in a note. “I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham (reception) today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother,” she wrote on Twitter.

She was also seen decked up in traditional pahadi attire in an off-white saree with a pahadi cap and matching shawl.

The 33-year-old actor is currently staying with her family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.




 
 
 
