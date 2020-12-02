Watch: Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan tying the knot with his sweetheart

Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya tied the knot with his sweetheart actor, Shweta Agarwal at a private ceremony in Mumbai this Tuesday.

A video posted online shows the young groom, his father and mother Deepa Narayan dancing to the beats of a dhol player as other relatives can be seen enjoying in the video clip as they joined the baraat (wedding procession).

Photos of the wedding ceremony have gone viral online. The young singer and TV host picked up an ivory white sherwani with a matching turban for the big day as his wife also dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pink dupatta.

Due to the pandemic conditions, about 50 people attended the ceremony. “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with Covid-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend,” Aditya told a Mumbai daily earlier.

The couple have known each other for 10 years after meeting on the sets of a Hindi film in which Aditya was playing the lead.