Watch: A.R. Rahman presents the '99 Songs Special Concert'

A.R. Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert — a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film 99 Songs. A musical experience that brings to life 99 Songs as never seen before, the digital concert is now streaming on JioSaavn’s LIVE Anywhere platform. This special concert allows listeners to experience the music of 99 Songs ahead of the film’s release in theatres tomorrow in the UAE. Streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the 99 Songs Special Concert sees Academy and Grammy Award-winning composer Rahman unite with the exceptional voices of the film's soundtrack. The film’s lead actor Ehan Bhat (who trained to be a musician for the film!) and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy too join Rahman in rendering the sound of the movie. Together, team 99 Songs delivers a digital musical montage that pays tribute to the story of the film while honouring the spirit of music itself.

About the 99 Songs Special Concert, A.R. Rahman says, “My initial idea was that I should go to every city, every college and perform, for you, the songs of this movie. But given the times, the least we can do is present a show with the incredible singers and musicians who are part of the soundtrack. I hope you'll go to cinemas with masks on and show some love to the film."

The 99 Songs Special Concert features the global music legend alongside vocalists Bela Shende, Shashaa Tirupati, Poorvi Koutish, Benny Dayal, Haricharan, Sreekanth Hariharan, Sarthak Kalyani, Shashwat Singh, Rakshita Suresh, Vijay Yesudas, and Abhay Jodhpurkar. The show is truly a celebration of the power of music. Much like in the art of filmmaking, Rahman combines music with storytelling to take viewers on a journey through the soundtrack of 99 Songs, as if turning the chapters of a book. The songs are accompanied by a story told by the maestro, the lyricists Navneet Virk, Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, Kalpradah and more, as well as the vocalists, about how the track came to be.

The band consists of:

Drums - David Joseph; Percussion - Yash Pathak; Keyboard - Karthick Devaraj & Nakul Abhyankar; Bass Guitar - Carl Fernandes; Guitar - Joshua Satya; Tabla - Sai Shravanam; Flute - Naveen Kumar; Ghatam - Karthik; Sunshine Orchestra - Adithyanarayanan Shankar, Angad Singh, Deepthi Raghu, Drishti Tandel, Noor Bhatia, Rajnarendran Rajagopalan, Rameethha V, Riddhiman Dutta, Rijul Chakraborthy, Shivam Karadwal, Sneha Symon, Vanshika Arora; Chorus - Adithyanarayanan Shankar, Angad Singh, Deepthi Raghu, Drishti Tandel, Noor Bhatia, Rajnarendran Rajagopalan, Rameethha V, Riddhiman Dutta, Rijul Chakraborthy, Shivam Karadwal, Sneha Symon, Vanshika Arora; Modular - Damini Chauhan; Brass - Lisa & Rameethha V; Violin - Vignesh. U, Nandhini. A, Balaji. A, Vignesh.S; Viola - Ebinezar Gnanraj. M, Dinesh. A, Harish Kumar. K, Hirthick Roshan. G; Cello - Vaijayanthi. R, Deepa. S, Balaji. M, Mohammed Ismail. S; Double Bass - Anish Franklin. V, David. K; Conductor – Anupam Roy.