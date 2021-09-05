Watch: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh in 'Pavitra Rishta... It's never too late' trailer

Television buffs will be happy to know that the much awaited trailer for Pavitra Rishta.. It’s Never too Late, the upcoming sequel to ZEE TV and Balaji’s hugely popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, has been unveiled by ZEE5 Global.

Pavitra Rishta’s reel couple (originally essayed by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput) left a deep impact on its fans, so much so that even after a decade, Archana and Manav are still one of television’s favourite jodis.

In Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never too Late, actor Shaheer Sheikh takes on Manav’s role.

The recently released teaser for the show created a lot of excitement for the new digital version of the series. “Goosebumps & teary eyes @lokhandeankita”, one wrote. “Yayyyy!!! Ab Aur Intezaar Nahi Hota Humse (We can’t wait any longer) @lokhandeankita”, another said. “Archuuu and Manav once again”, a third commented.

With the trailer release, fans will be eager to see how the series unfolds.

As seen in the trailer, the series is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana, the quintessential daughter-in-law and son of every Indian family, and their two typical middle-class families. Unlike other romantic dramas, Pavitra Rishta…It’s never too late will see the beginning of a love story from where it was forced to end as Manav and Archana are conned into the sacred union of marriage by their families.

Actor Ankita Lokhande said, “Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana’s character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to Archuu all over again.”

Shaheer Sheikh shares, “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me – from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It’s been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that ‘Manav’ is the most earnest and pure character I’ve ever played and in today’s day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences.”

Pavitra Rishta... It's Never too Late is an 8-part web series that will stream from September 15 on ZEE5.