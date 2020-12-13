Vikrant Massey to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller 'Forensic'
The actor called it an 'intelligent' film.
Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam thriller, Forensic. He will be seen playing the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film.
In the original film, actor Tovino Thomas was the protagonist.
"When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked to it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer," Vikrant said.
Talking about the film, producer Mansi Bagla said: "In Hindi films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board."