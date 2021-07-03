Video: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shares 'funny scene' with Rajinikanth

Their movie ties date back more than 35 years and the two top stars still continue to have a strong relationship. Dharmendra and Rajinikanth were seen in the 1984 superhit Insaaf Kaun Karega and on Saturday morning, the former tweeted: “Rajini a darling friend A great Thumbs up actor....A funny scene with him.....hope you will enjoy it Shamrock.”

The video shows Dharmendra as the tough truck driver in the film being stopped by Rajinikanth, who played a police officer. After some tense verbal exchanges, Dharmendra steps down from the truck and the two are about to engage in a fight. Mujhe Kung Fu, Karate aataa hai, tumko kya aataa hai? (I'm skilled at Kung Fu, Karate, what do you know?) demands Rajanikanth. “Mujhe aloo parathe aate hai,” (I know to make potato paratha) responds the Mumbai star and both actors break out laughing and hugging each other.

“Lovely clip, full of fun....kakoli, those were beautiful days.....and some of my comedy scenes....I use to write myself. I hope they will understand my mixture of Hindi Punjabi.....” tweeted Dharmendra, now 85.

Rajanikanth, the south Indian superstar was in the US recently for a medical check-up and will seen in Annaatthe, a Tamil film due to be released in November.

Dharmendra is being featured in Apne 2, also to be released in November and featuring three generations: the ‘he man’ himself, his sons Sunny and Bobby, and Sunny’s son Karan.